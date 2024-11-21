Health and social care champion encourages residents to share experiences
Healthwatch Rotherham – which is independent from both the NHS and Rotherham Council – has published its Transformation Together Strategy for 2024-20276 outlining its aims and vision.
The organisation, based at the Citizens Advice Building on Upper Millgate, has also outlined its 'priority topics' for 2024-25 which include the health and social care experiences of people with learning disabilities and/or autism and gathering views of young people on local services.
Healthwatch manager Kym Gleeson said: “All of our work has Rotherham at its heart.
“We are here to support people of all ages and backgrounds, while amplifying the voices of those in communities facing health inequalities who aren't always heard by services.
“If you use GPs, hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, care homes, home carers or other support services, we want to hear about your experiences.
“We have the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision-makers listen to your feedback and improve standards of care.
“We also help people to find reliable and trustworthy information and advice.
“Our service is free and available to everyone living in Rotherham or accessing health or social care services here.
“We believe all Rotherham people deserve great health outcomes.”
To get in touch with Healthwatch Rotherham visit www.healthwatchrotherham.org.uk/, call 01709 717130, write to Healthwatch Rotherham, 2 Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PF or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.