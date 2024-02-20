Have your say on Swinton’s new library and neighbourhood hub
Proposals include shelving which can be moved to create space for activities and events, as well as an outdoor reading area.
Residents are invited to view the plans, ask questions and give feedback at a series of drop-in sessions to be held at Swinton Civic Hall.
Advertisement
Advertisement
These take place on Monday, March 4 (4pm to 6pm); Thursday, March 7 (1pm to 4pm) and Friday, March 8 (10am to 12pm).
In addition to these staffed sessions, the plans will be displayed from March 4 to 11.
Cllr Denise Lelliott, RMBC cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “We want to listen to residents and understand how best we can make this new and improved space work for them.”
The library is currently at the civic hall. It will move to the refurbished former customer service centre later this year.