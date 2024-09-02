RMBC's base, Riverside House

ROTHERHAM Council is consulting on its next three-year housing strategy.

The authority’s current strategy has six key priorities – high quality new homes, affordable homes to meet local need, investment in existing properties, bringing empty ones back into use, supporting people to live independently, and strengthening communities.

Now RMBC is asking residents if these should remain the same for 2025 to 2028.

Responses are anonymous but the consultation includes the opportunity to express an interest in being part of focus groups.

The borough has more than 113,000 households, with about two-thirds privately owned and the average house price just over £180,000.

One in five households is a council rental property, with the waiting list standing at about 7,000.

The average cost to rent a private three-bed property is £184 per week, which is a 46 per cent increase in the past five years.

Consultation is open until November 10 at www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/rotherham%E2%80%99s-new-housing-strategy.