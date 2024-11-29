Have you seen wanted man David Doherty?

WANTED: David Doherty

POLICE are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man they believe is “actively avoiding officers.”

David Doherty (58) from Doncaster, is wanted for two breaches of Sex Offender Notification Requirements, and in connection to a report of making threats to kill.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “In 2000, Doherty was convicted of attempted rape and indecent assault, and in 2014 he was convicted of rape.

“Upon his release from prison he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

“As part of the terms of the register, Doherty is required to regularly register his address with police. “He has recently failed to register his address as required.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Doherty recently, or knows where he might be staying. He knows he is wanted and we believe he is actively evading officers.

“He is described as a white man, of slim build, 6ft 4ins tall, and with greying light brown short hair.

“Officers believe Doherty is in the Scawthorpe or Balby areas of Doncaster, however, he also has links to Grimsby.

“If you see Doherty, please do not approach him, but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote investigation number 14/204158/24 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.