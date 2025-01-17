Have you seen missing girls Macie and Ella-Mea?

Macie (left) and Ella-Mea (right)

POLICE are appealing for help to find two missing 12-year-old girls last seen in Rotherham town centre.

The girls, known only as Macie and Ella-Mea, were last seen at 5pm yesterday (January 16).

Macie is described as white, 5ft tall and of a medium build, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and black leggings.

Ella-Mea is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of an average build, with long brown hair with blonde tips.

She was last seen wearing black Nike leggings, a blue zip-up Nike top, and a black coat with fur trim on the hood.

The girls are known to frequent the Wickersley and Bramley areas of Rotherham and police officers believe that they may have travelled to Mansfield together.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Macie and Ella-Mea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.

“Have you seen either Macie or Ella-Mea?

“Do you know where they might be?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information to us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.

“Please quote incident number 806 of January 16 2025 when you get in touch with us. “