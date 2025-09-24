Haulage and logistics specialists secure £3.75m funding package

'MILESTONE': TSL Vanguard and Specialist Trailer Hire

YORKSHIRE-BASED haulage operators have received a £3.75million funding package from NatWest to support their ongoing expansion and strengthen their operations across Leeds and Rotherham.

Operating locally since 1968, TSL Vanguard and Specialist Trailer Hire are family run businesses specialise in haulage, warehousing, logistics and truck hire needs, tailoring services to offer both short and long term rentals.

The funding—comprising a £2.75million Royal Bank of Scotland Invoice Finance facility and a £1million loan—will be used to purchase additional premises, boosting capacity and storage space to meet increasing customer demand, said a spokeperson.

The acquisition of additional premises will support the businesses’ long term growth through greater capacity to extend their fleet and diversify service offerings, which currently include the operation of more than 1,000 trailers.

This expansion will also allow more specialist roles to be brought in-house, reducing dependency on third parties and creating new employment opportunities in both Leeds and Rotherham.

Mark Liversidge, managing director at Specialist Trailer Hire, said: “Securing this funding marks a significant milestone for both TSL Vanguard and Specialist Trailer Hire.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this creates, both for our team and our customers, as ultimately the funding will enable us to invest in the space and infrastructure required for continued growth.

Mark Forsyth, senior relationship manager at NatWest, said: “Both businesses have a strong track record and a clear vision for the future, and we’re looking forward to continuing our work together and helping to enable their continued growth within the region, whether that’s through funding packages or the specialist knowledge, networks and expertise we can offer for businesses.”