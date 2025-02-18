Hats off to hospice's HR man for fundraising feat

Phil taking part in a previous marathon

A “STAR” staff member who has gone from volunteer to full-time employee at a children's hospice has now put himself in the running for a fund-raising feat – literally!

Phil Brown first got involved with Bluebell Wood when he started volunteering there in 2018, helping in the HR department, before last year joining the hospice full-time as an administrator.

The 44-year-old is also a fundraiser and in September will tackle the Great North Run for the second time.

Phil said: “I got into running through the 5k Park Run for a few years.

Phil Brown with Bluebell Wood mascot, George.

“I then wanted to challenge myself and enter some 10k and half marathon races.

“I have done the Doncaster 10k and Great North Run for Bluebell Wood, but my biggest achievement was completing the London Marathon.

“Running gives me a real sense of achievement, not only keeping fit, but also when raising money for a brilliant cause.”

Phil, who lives in Doncaster with his wife and three children, has so far raised more than £1,000 for the North Anston facility which cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

“It is such a positive environment and everyone is so friendly and appreciative,” said Phil.

“Bluebell Wood is a wonderful place, full of great people and the care and support that is provided is nothing short of amazing.

“The team I work with are the best people and can’t do enough to support you.”

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive officer at Bluebell Wood, said: “Phil is the kind of person all charities would love to have on their team – someone who wears several hats and excels in all of them.

“He is an absolute star, and we were thrilled when he joined us full time last year.

“He does so much for Bluebell Wood, even without all the running, but the fact he puts in so many miles to raise vital funds for us is a sign of what a valued person he is to all of us at the hospice, including the children we care for, and their families.

"Keep those legs up, Phil!”

To donate or find out more, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.