Hashim is 'humbled' by regional apprenticeship award win

'HUMBLED': Claire Lewis, Editor of The Star, with Degree Apprentice of the Year winner Hashim Din

A HEALTHCARE employee was “humbled” by scooping a top accolade at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hashim Din, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s head of OD, wellbeing and inclusion, took home the top prize after being named Degree Apprentice of the Year at the National World ceremony.

He was nominated for applying his learning on the Level 7 Senior People Professional Apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hashim completed the apprenticeship at Distinction level and has become a Chartered Member of the CIPD, the professional body for people working in human resources.

He said: “I’m incredibly humbled to have won Degree Apprentice of the Year.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I am grateful and honoured to be recognised alongside so many other wonderful apprentices.

“This award is proof that leaders and colleagues at all levels can benefit from lifelong learning.

“Apprenticeships can benefit us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust also saw head Of IT service management and support services - Christine Hazelhurst, nominated for Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year while healthcare assistant practitioner, and Daniel Andrew was shortlisted in the Higher Apprentice of the Year category.

Elsewhere, the Sheffield College Apprenticeship Awards saw further regional recognition with Chloe Swift, a pharmacy technician, a finalist in the Health, Care, Dental and Pharmacy Apprentice of the Year category.

Daniel Hartley, director of people at TRFT, said: "We are thrilled that Hashim has won this award and that our colleagues have been recognised for their efforts.

“Further learning alongside work requires hard work, commitment and determination.

“We’re proud of all our colleagues who demonstrate these qualities and earn themselves further qualifications whilst working with us.”