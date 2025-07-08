'Hard-working' DIY duo spruce things up for charity

DIY DUO: The pair from Mway Comms help out at YWCA Yorkshire

EMPLOYEES from a Rotherham firm swapped the tech for trowels in a bid to help spruce things up at a charity which provides services to women, children and families.

James Corr and Jamie Law from award-winning technology services company Mway Comms Ltd spent time at YWCA Yorkshire sprucing up the outdoor areas at properties at the charity's Fleming Gardens site in Flanderwell and Green Gables in Mexborough.

YWCA Yorkshire delivers bespoke mental health and wellbeing support, tenancy, parenting and relationship programmes, and pathways to skills training, qualifications, and employment.

Through a connection at Voluntary Action Rotherham, the team at Mway Comms found out about the work the YWCA Yorkshire charity do to support families across the region.

Rachael Humes, social value and customer lead said: “It's really important to us at Mway Comms to give something back to the local community and areas where we work – not because we have to but because we want to.

“Giving our employees the opportunity to volunteer is very rewarding, not just for those we support but for our staff, too.

“There is no better feeling than helping others and seeing the difference it makes to people's lives.”

A spokesperson for YWCA said: “The hard-working duo spent a full day with us, painting and gardening and making things nice for residents.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support from local businesses and people who care about the communities they live and work in and who want to help others create better futures.”

For more information about employer volunteering scheme opportunities, email [email protected].