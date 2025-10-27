Hair salon plan for Goldthorpe house

27th Oct 2025
Business plan: A new salon could be created on a residential street
PERMISSION has been requested to convert a house on a Goldthorpe estate to create a hair salon and treatment room for a business.

Under the proposal, space for the business would be created within the existing residential accommodation at the house, on Parkway.

The garage space would then be taken over to replace the lost residential space, meaning no increase in the ‘footprint’ of the building.

Such a change needs planning approval and Robert Errington has applied to Barnsley Council for that, with an assurance that the number of clients visiting would be controlled via a booking system.

The house has parking space for three vehicles, meaning customer cars would not need to park on the estate road, application documents state.

Application details state the change would allow Mr Errington’s partner “to work from home to provide a better work-life balance for her”.

Under the conversion plan, the garage door would be removed and replaced with windows to match the existing design.

