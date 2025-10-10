Gully Town Tots back to wow with 'special characters'

SPECIAL CHARACTERS: Gully Town Tots offers exciting play sessions

TOTS and toddlers are in for a treat with popular indoor play sessions set to return to a Rother Valley theme park resort.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gully Town Tots offers exciting play sessions especially designed for toddlers and tots at Gulliver’s Valley.

And this time youngsters can enjoy more character meet and greets than ever before with appearances from Bing and Flop, Tiny and Small Clanger as well as the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions, which run from 10am to 2pm on selected Mondays and Fridays during term time, feature indoor rides designed for kids five and under, softplay in the YooHoo™ Playzone and lots of animals to visit in the Mini Farm.

When it's time to refuel, Curiosity Café is open for delicious lunchtime snacks and drinks.

Parents and carers can book a session for their tot for just £8 per child. It costs £2 per adult and children under one enter for free.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: "We get such positive comments from parents and carers about our tots sessions as the little ones really enjoy the fun and engaging time they have with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really pleased to welcome them back once again, this time with even more special characters who are set to wow our young visitors!”

For more information on Gully Town Tots, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/gully-town-tots.