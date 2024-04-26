Chantel McGregor (photo: Chris Griffiths)

Chantel McGregor ignored disparaging comments such as “girls don’t play like that” to become the first Leeds College of Music student to achieve a 100 per cent pass mark – with 18 distinctions.

She left with a first in popular music and the college’s musician of the year award.



Her professional career has seen her praised for performing “rock for a the new age” as she built her loyal fanbase.

Her 2011 debut album Like No Other was produced by Livingstone Brown, whose credits include Ed Sheeran, Robin Trower, and Shakira.

The LP was praised for showcasing her versatility and talent as a singer-songwriter.

Follow up Like Control, again produced by Livingstone Brown, was released in October 2015 to critical acclaim.

All About Rock’s review said: “The album in its entirety has a common theme running through of gothic imagery which makes it almost a concept album but each track stands out on its own.

“Chantel’s double tracked vocals are amazingly tight and the production on this album sounds loose which is a compliment to Livingstone Brown.”

The single, Take The Power, was playlisted for five weeks on Planet Rock radio.

Chantel released a rock cover of Lady Gaga single Stupid Love through US label Cleopatra Records in May 2020, when she was asked by Hard Rock Hell Radio to present a bank holiday show – and ended up with a weekly presenting gig.

During lockdown, she started working with David “Nova” Nowakowski (Scars on 45), co-writing and recording tracks remotely over the internet as Nova. Their singles I Will See and Jingle Bells were released in November that year.

In August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the Shed Sessions – a weekly live stream during Covid.