Group offers easy route to friendships

By Jill Theobald
Published 20th Mar 2025, 13:51 BST


A LOCAL friendship group has launched a mini-campaign after a survey of its members revealed more than three quarters joined the group to spend more time with other people.

A recent survey of 138 South Yorkshire Oddfellows members showed the top three reasons behind initially giving the group a try was to spend time with people (77 per cent), to build a new circle of friends (65 per cent) and to get out the house more (58 per cent).

Julie Davis, social events organiser for South Yorkshire Oddfellows said: “There’s no shame in admitting you’d like more company or friends in your life and it should instead be seen as a promising turning point.

People are not alone in how they feel. It’s essential for us as humans to socialise and spend time with others.




“Knowing what steps to take to meet new people as an adult, however, is often the stumbling block. “That’s where we come in.”

South Yorkshire Oddfellows, made up of nearly 700 mostly older and active retired members, hosts around 15 events in and around Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Dronfield and Hathersage each month.

The next Rotherham event will be at Noshys Café, Upper Millgate on Tuesday, March 25 at 11am.

Added Julie: “We’ve a great bunch who come on their own, as a couple, or with friends, and there’s always a host who’ll look out for you.

“Everything is organised, you just need to turn up and enjoy yourself.”

To find out more get in touch – email [email protected], call 01709 838673 or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/activities.

