Group inspires a 'glowing' retirement with mindset switch

FRIENDLY FACES: Julie Davis (back row, second right) with some of the members of South Yorkshire Oddfellows in Rotherham.

A REGIONAL friendship group is encouraging people to give their retirement a ‘glow-up’ by switching ditching the To Do list and switching to a To Be mindset.

The South Yorkshire Oddfellows Society is made up of more than 700 mostly older and retired members and holds regular events held in and around Rotherham, Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.

Social events organiser Julie Davis, said: “Our local friendship group is here to help explore what’s possible in retirement – at your own pace and in your own way.

“You’ll find friendly faces, interesting events, chances to volunteer, and group holidays to look forward to.

“No matter what you need to help you flourish, we can help you glow in retirement.”

Now the group, which regularly meets in Rotherham at Noshy’s Lounge on Upper Millgate, wants retirees to embrace a more fulfilling life.

The message is backed by ‘Doctor of Happiness’ Dr Andy Cope, who has spent two decades studying the science of positive psychology.

He said: “With retirement, you can fall into the trap of only creating ‘To Do’ lists and they are often quite mundane tasks.

“But if you make the switch to asking yourself what you want ‘To Be’ today, it’s incredibly powerful and rewarding.

“For example, if you want to be a nice person, then you need to be kind, compassionate and present for those around you.

“To be more adventurous, spend the day focusing on being curious and bold, and give new things a try.”

To find out more about South Yorkshire Oddfellows’ upcoming events, email [email protected] or call 01709 838673.