Gritting crews keep Rotherham moving as first snow hits
Temperatures plunged below the seasonal average on Monday and snow followed overnight, blanketing much of the region.
Rotherham’s gritting service was well prepared, however, with crews salting 388 miles of roads around the borough.
And when that was complete, they were back on the streets helping to keep estate roads clear.
Rotherham Council said: “Our gritters will be supporting hand salting teams in the community and on estate roads, so there will be plenty of chances to give them all a clap as they help to make sure our bin crews can complete their collections.
“All our bin crews are out working.
“If it does take slightly longer to get to your bin, please leave it out for collection.
“If we cannot get to your collection today, please leave your bin out and the waste team will return ASAP.”
No further snow is forecast.
