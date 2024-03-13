The Feastery at the new Grimm and Co HQ

Literacy charity Grimm and Co has announced the date it will officially open – and be “bustling with beings” again – as Friday, April 5.

Grimm and Co purchased their premises on Ship Hill in Rotherham in March 2020 with big plans to transform the space into a fantastical Emporium of Stories, but the project has taken longer than expected due to the pandemic and the building work involved.

Alongside work in schools and community settings, the charity has been able to provide school workshops, Saturday clubs and after-school programmes from the site since November.

Grimm's Emporium of Stories

But in April it will be ready to fully open to the public after award-winning Lumsden Design – whose clients include Kew Gardens and the Warner Brothers Harry Potter studio tour – has transformed the gothic building into an enchanting HQ for Grimm and Co.

Visitors will be able to step through the bright red doors to find an Apothecary filled with quirky products and comforting book nooks.

A little further in and guests will find the Feastery – a story-themed cafe with delicious treats and snacks.

The shop and the cafe support the work that the charity does with children, young people and families.

The spaces will also be available for room hire and events, corporate team builds, and musical and spoken word performances, with the charity recently applying for a license to serve alcohol at special events to maximise fundraising potential.

Founding director Deborah Bullivant said: "We are so excited that we are finally ready to open our wonderful Emporium of Stories.

“Thanks to the tireless work of the staff and volunteer team, our fabulous designers Lumsden, and all the amazing contractors that have been on site, we are now ready to fling open our doors and we are sure you’ll be impressed!”

Chair of the board of trustees Lisa Pogson, said: “I am so proud to be a part of this charity and to see first-hand all the incredible work that they do.