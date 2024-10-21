Potion workshops at Grimm & Co

CALLING all potioneers!

Grimm and Co is inviting people to join their 'elves' at the literacy charity's Ship Hill HQ to get involved in concocting their own potions.

A spokesperson said: “We have been concocting potions, lotions, elixirs and herbaceous brews for centuries.

“All manner of magical beings flock to the doors of the Apothecary every day to pick up their much-needed supplies of our most popular potions (AKA bath salts).

“Graham Grimm, our most esteemed proprietor, is in need of some new ingredients to satisfy the ever increasing demand for his fabulous potions.

"We need your help to create and bottle up some exciting new potions to showcase to the magical beings of Rotherham and South Yorkshire.

“Come join the fun as we prepare the labels for the potions, creating the list of ingredients and devising a name for your brand new potion.

“Sift and funnel the ingredients into the glass jar, add a cork stopper and the label, and take home your very own unique bottled potion!

The event – suitable for people aged five and above – will be held at Grimm and Co's Emporium of Stories, in the Forge of Fact and Fiction on Tuesday, October 29 at 10.30am.

Tickets cost £10 per child participating plus Eventbrite fees of £1.55.

The price includes the glass bottle and cork stopper, filled with up to 250g of bath salt potion and your own written label on bottle to take home.

For more information and to book visit www.tinyurl.com/GrimmPotion.