Green school pupils plant seeds of sustainability
Under the guidance of their teacher, Mrs Rhian Hulme, and with the support of their parents, the pint-sized environmentalists took to the soil armed with spades and smiles to plant five fruit trees.
The trees have added to their small orchard of pear, apple, plum and cherry trees, as well as 60 hedgerow whips to blaze a trail of biodiversity.
Proud parents also lent their green thumbs to the cause and joining the budding conservationists was a special guest from the local Wildlife Trust, Scarlett Smithies who added a touch of expertise to the proceedings.
With plans ranging from wildflower patches and bug hotels to a miniature wildlife pond and bird boxes, the forest school area is poised to become a bustling hub of biodiversity.
The project is part of the Tree Council’s Young Tree Champions initiative aimed at nurturing a generation of environmental stewards.
“The aim of our Young Tree Champions project is to instil a love for the natural world in our students and provide them with hands-on outdoor learning experiences,” said Mrs Hulme. “
Through projects like this, we hope to allow children to connect to nature, encourage them to be more aware of the environment around them and take an interest in conservation and environmental sustainability.”
Wickes donated spades and garden forks to the school, while The Tree Doctor provided wood chip, to help nourish the newly planted trees.