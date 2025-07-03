'Great joy' as 'fantastic' friendship lunches re-launched

'FANTASTIC': The relaunch of the Music Makes Memories Friendship lunch took place at the Sitwell Arms - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“FANTASTIC” friendship lunches have been relaunched at a pub which recently reopened following a complete makeover.

Kathy Markwick, freelance community consultant, launched the Music Makes Memories friendship lunches South Yorkshire nine years ago, and in Rotherham four years ago, in a bid to combat social isolation and loneliness.

Since then they have sprung up at various venues across the borough and grown in guest numbers and popularity.

The events have now returned to the newly refurbished Sitwell Arms in Whiston which reopened in April following with a new-look interior redesign.

Kathy said: “The lunch was a huge success, with first class service by Luke (Stanton), the general manager, and his team.

“We enjoyed a delicious two-course lunch and a stunning performance by our regular entertainer Oliver Harris.

“It was fantastic to be back at the Sitwell and to see many ‘old’ and new faces.

“We were delighted Pat Robinson, a volunteer for Macmillan Cancer in Rotherham, joined us as a special guest to speak about their services.

“And as Luke had arranged for £5 from each ticket sale to be donated to the charity, he was delighted to confirm they were making a donation of £259 in total.

“We know that those who live with dementia may not remember the event afterwards but they will undoubtedly enjoy the moment and this is hugely important for them, their families/carers and for us as organisers.”

Performer Oliver – who has entertained guests at the lunches in Rotherham since the debut event in November 2021 – added: “It was really lovely to perform at the Sitwell once again.

“I absolutely love being involved with these events as I have grown up loving older, timeless music and to be able to share it with people who it means so much to is a joy greater than anything.”

The next Friendship Lunch at the Sitwell is on Monday, July 21 with Oliver – thereafter it will be held on the second Monday of every month.

Tickets must be booked in advance via the venue on 01709 913711.

For queries and/or to discuss hosting a Friendship Lunch, contact Kathy on 0772 9528844 or [email protected].