Greasbrough veteran's VE Day memories

GREASBROUGH woman Margaret Sewell is one of a dwindling band of military veterans who celebrated both VE Day and this month’s 80th anniversary.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was called up for Army service in 1943, aged 21, and played a crucial role in the war machine - dealing with postal communications between servicemen serving abroad and their families at home.

The role was vital for maintaining morale on both the fighting and home fronts, but was also subject to strict security - to avoid information about troop movements falling into the hands of the enemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant dealing with coded locations, which had to be memorised.

Memories: Margaret Sewell

Margaret, now aged 103, was 21 when she was called up to the Auxiliary Territorial Army, graduating to the rank of sergeant before she was demobbed in 1946.

While that rank brought privileges, she also remembers earlier hardships, including beds with no matresses and being served a main course and pudding on the same plate, at the same time, with the culinary hazard of gravy and custard mixing.

She retains the one uniform she had - which was worn every day, regardless of season, for her whole military service. It has a darn on the skirt, where it was caught on a nail in barracks, and damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her training was in Cheshire, before transferring to Nottinghamshire for her work, which entailed her signing the official secrets act.

World War Two: Margaret at home in uniform during WW2

Her daughter, Pamela Ward, said she has never revealed exactly where she was based, or what the precise details of her job were.

Pamela said: “Margaret was demobbed in 1946 and returned home to Greasbrough where she was born and where her mum lived.

“Rationing was still part of life and she found it hard returning to civilian life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Margaret made many very close friends during her time in the Army and she has stayed in touch.

Public duty: Margaret was proud to serve her country

“Sadly she is the last one of their group still alive.”

Margaret was in Nottingham on VE Day and joined celebrations, with music and dancing.

She described it as being like a big carnival, and said it was “wonderful to be part of such a special celebration,” said Pamela.

Margaret’s maiden name was Munford and she wrote a women’s page for the Advertiser for years as Meg Munford, while her husband Harold was sports reporter and sub-editor.