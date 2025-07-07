Greasbrough loses one of its biggest personalities

Local knowledge: Graham was an expert on Greasbrouh

ONE of Greasbrough’s best-known personalities, Graham Hobson, has died aged 76, his family has announced.

Mr Hobson was a lifelong resident and throughout his life was involved in many elements of local life, spearheading work to improve the community and to advance his passion for local history.

He lived in Greasbrough from the age of eight and worked as a chef at the Brecon Hotel in Moorgate, before starting to work summer seasons in Jersey and the rest of the year in Rotherham.

He eventually became involved in teaching, and helping those looking for work to launch their careers.

Outside work, he was instrumental in setting up a local bowling club and campaigned to save the town hall some years ago.

Although that was unsuccessful, it did result in the decorative frontage of the building being kept and re-assembled at Greasbrough recreation ground.

Mr Hobson also supported the Friends of Greasbrough Park group when that was founded, helping them secure finance to launch the group.

That included a period working from the Rawmarsh Hill community centre.

Campaigner: Graham helped to secure the frontage of Greasbrough public hall was saved when the building was demolished

In 2014, he advertised for those who shared his interest in local history to form a club, based at the bowling club.

Numbers grew to the point where meetings had to be relocated to the library.

From there, they moved again and met at the Crown pub, which was his local, with the group’s membership around 30 strong.

His work in the community was recognised with a series of council awards, but he was also a central figure among customers at the Crown.

His sister Kathleen Dickinson said he organised activities there including holiday trips to Spain.

“He did all sorts, anything to do with the community,” she said.

During his spell at the Brecon Hotel it was regularly used as accommodation for the stars of the day who appeared in town, and Mr Hobson kept an autograph book to record their stays, which his sister still retains.

His love of local history meant he had a keen interest in Wentworth Woodhouse - where he had played in the parklands as a child - and he made regular visits until recently.

His funeral is at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday July 16, at 10.15am, with a wake afterwards at the Crown.