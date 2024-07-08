From left to right are: Izabela Kaczmarczyk, her mum Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Anna Kroplewska of Jo and Anna's Zapiekarnia.- photo by Kerrie Beddows.

A NEWLY-OPENED restaurant is bringing a taste of Poland to the town centre – attracting diners from as far afield as Manchester and even convincing its youngest customers to ditch the chips and feast on traditional fare.

Jo and Anna's Zapiekarnia, on College Street, was founded by friends Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Anna Kroplewska in March but has also proved to be a family affair with Joanna's three daughters – Izabela, Daria and Wiktoria – helping to promote and work at the venue.

The Kaczmarczyk family moved to Rotherham from their native Krakow 11 years ago with Izabela (29) studying acting and dance at Rotherham College and her mother originally starting a takeaway food truck in Canklow and later a similar Zapiekarnia restaurant in Pittsmoor, Sheffield.

Izabela said: “We live in Rotherham and my mum wanted to add something exciting to the town centre.

Izabela Kaczmarczyk - dressed as a burger - with sisters Daria (Ketchup) and Wiktoria as Mustard on launch day with mum Joanna and Anna Kroplewska

“When she told her friend Anna about her dream of opening a restaurant here she decided to join her.

“My mum prepares and cooks all of the main dishes and Anna makes the cakes.”

The restaurant sells a combination of traditional Polish savoury dishes such as the zapiekanka – an open toasted baguette – and soup, as well as sweet treats like beza – Polish meringue – and waffles with different toppings.

But the menu also includes burgers, fries, pasta and steak dishes, plus Sunday dinners and English breakfasts all of which are proving popular with locals.

“Our burgers are halal meat and my mother makes everything from scratch here on the premises every day,” said Izabela.

“Nothing is ready made.

“My mum works so hard – some days we are open from 11am to 7pm – but she is here from very early in the morning preparing the ingredients and cooking.

“Customers are trying our Polish dishes and liking it and coming back.

“And a lot of kids don't want to try things like soup but my mum suggests they maybe try it or switch the fries for mashed or baked potatoes and they do.

“Then when they come back they don't want fries the next time!

“When we opened my sisters and I dressed in costumes – I was a burger! - and we went round the shops giving out mini versions of the toasted baguettes to the retailers to sample.

“Some of the shop workers have since come back on their lunch breaks and left us lovely reviews.

“When we posted on Facebook that we were opening in Rotherham people were so happy because they had missed us in Sheffield.

“We even got people reading our reviews on Facebook in Manchester who have travelled to us to dine here which is so nice.

“People leaving with full bellies makes us happy!

“We are so happy we opened in Rotherham as the town centre needs something new, something fresh.”

Joanna (50) added: “I am so grateful to Rotherham.