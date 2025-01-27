Grants for tree planting - but applicants will have to move quickly

Ambitious: Oliver Coppard wants to see 1.4m trees planted

ROTHERHAM applicants are being offered the chance to win grants of up to £2,500 to help get 1.4 million new trees planted in South Yorkshire.

The county’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has made £50,000 available towards his ambition that South Yorkshire will be given a green boost with the new trees.

An advantage to the new Tree for Everyone Grant Fund is that it is flexible, and open to applications from all.

Awards will be made between £250 and the maximum £2,500 for those who can demonstrate they have planting rights secured, where the trees will provide a public benefit and enhance environmental sustainability.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority will work with South Yorkshire Community Foundation to distribute the grants.

An existing Free Trees for Communities scheme also operates, but is only open to community groups, providing packs of 50 trees.

The new scheme is more flexible in the number of trees and cash can also be used for equipment, surveys and other professional services.

Mr Coppard said: “I want to plant 1.4 million trees, one for every person who lives in South Yorkshire.

“Trees enrich our lives, sustain our communities and provide countless environmental benefits,” he said.

The scheme is open to applications until February 21 and all funds allocated must be used by the end of March, meaning all work will fall into the tree-planting season.

SYCF has worked with community groups and other bodies for almost 40 years and the expectation is they will help to drive applications from those areas.

A further round of funding will come later.