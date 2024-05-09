Grand opening of 'incredible' learning centre supporting vulnerable children

Willow Tree Academy's The Leaf Centre was officially opened recently. Pictured are Willow Tree staff, associates and supporters - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A LEARNING centre providing an “inclusive” educational experience for children with special educational or behavioural needs at risk of exclusion has celebrated its official grand opening.

The LEAF Centre, part of Willow Tree Academy, offers therapeutic step-out provision to improve the emotional well-being of and learning opportunities available to pupils who are most at risk of social and educational exclusion.

The first of its kind within the local authority, the centre, on Roughwood Road in Wingfield, delivers a ten to 12 week programme to support children through places offered at the Rotherham Primary Inclusion Panel.

Academy trust chair Tony Trueman said: “We are extremely proud to be able to support some of the most vulnerable children in Rotherham.

“The Leaf Centre is leading the way in how children with SEMH (social, emotional and mental health) needs can access a high quality setting and our outstanding practice is enabling every child to return to their home school with the skills needed to succeed.”

Willow Tree Academy CEO/executive head teacher Jane Fearnley said: “We have an incredible team who are changing children’s lives one at a time, supporting their families, schools and communities.

“Along the way we have been helped by so many wonderful people who truly believe in what we are trying to achieve for Rotherham’s children.

“To see our vision become a reality is a dream come true.