Goodies offered in bid to make the 'school run' healthier

School run: Parents are encouraged to leave cars behind

ROTHERHAM primary schools have the opportunity to take part in an initiative to get pupils out of cars for the ‘school run’.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And those which act quick could pick a package of goodies to help make it more fun.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard held a similar event, called Walk and Wheel Challenge, last summer and is repeating it on the week starting May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first 100 schools to sign up across the county will qualify for a free resource pack for KS1 and KS2 classes, giving teachers stickers, bookmarks and fun activity sheets to hand out, as well as activity tracking charts.

Mayor Coppard has a manifesto commitment to make South Yorkshire the best place in the country to walk, wheel and cycle for children and the challenge is a key element of that work.

There will also be a prize draw for those taking part, with scooters, bikes and cycling workshops with Ed Clancy, the county’s active travel commissioner, as prizes.

Mr Coppard said: “Our children deserve the best start i life, and helping kids build activity into their everyday life is a big part of how we will reach that goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that giving children the freedom and choice to move more and move differently can her build a strong foundation for an active lifestyle, encouraging young people to develop healthy habits.”

South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority is working in partnership with a charity called Living Streets on the project.

All primary schools are being encouraged to take part in the event.

For more information or to sign up for the South Yorkshire challenge visit www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/active-travel_walk-and-wheel-challenge