Good sports go for gold at winning academy

A ROTHERHAM academy has scored a top award for the quality and inclusive approach to its PE and sports provision.

Maltby Academy, which is part of Maltby Learning Trust, has achieved the School Games Gold Mark Award for the 2024/25 academic year which rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their organisation and into the community,

Funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, the School Games is a framework delivered locally by a national network of 450 school games organisers who aspire to make a positive and meaningful difference to the lives of children and young people through sport and physical activity.

Richard Wood, principal at the school, based at Braithwell Road, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our success this year.

“With an increasing total of young people competing in local inter-school competitions in 2024/25, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.

“To achieve this Gold award, we have been assessed in a number of areas including participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are so pleased that the hard work of everyone involved has been rewarded.

“A special thanks must go to all staff who have contributed to an incredibly vast enrichment offer and all our students for actively getting involved in PE, sport and physical activity throughout the year – you make it all worthwhile!”