Good sports at building firm kit out youngsters

YOUNGSTERS playing for a Rotherham football team has a new away kit thanks to homebuilder Redrow.

Wickersley Youth Under 13s Blue was formed in in 1983 and has since grown into one of the largest youth organisations in the area.

The team's manager Dave Taylor said: “Wickersley Youth Junior Football Club runs a number of both boys and girls team, teams starting with our academy sessions from age 4 and above all the way up to our under 18 team.

“We are currently playing in the Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League U13 - D Division and the away kits have already been put through their paces.

“Thanks very much to Redrow for this very kind sponsorship – we’re very pleased with our new kits.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “I’m really pleased to hear that the team is already sporting their new kit.

“I wish them the best of luck with the rest of the season.”

Redrow is currently building homes at nearby Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South, which will eventually feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties in a range of three, four and five-bedroom designs, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

Once complete the 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.

Dave added: “Wickersley Youth Junior Football Club is always looking for new players - anyone interested in joining our team can contact me on 07437 565692 or [email protected].”