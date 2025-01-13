Gong for firm that is four decades strong

Lee Rendle, Brearley and Co shareholder, accepting the award

AN ACCOUNTANCY firm has won an award for its dedication to client service, community involvement, and financial expertise.

Brearley and Co was recognised with a 'Salute to Business' award at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards hosted by the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce at a ceremony at Magna.

The company, based in Swinton, was highlighted in the category which honoured businesses making significant contributions to the local economy and community over the past 40 years.

The award was presented by Amy Garcia of BBC Look North, who praised Brearley and Co for the firtm's dedication to client service, community involvement, and financial expertise.

Managing director Mark Smallman said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award.

“It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team over the past 40 years.

“We are grateful for the support of our clients and the community, and we look forward to continuing to serve Rotherham for many years to come.”