Goldthorpe's remarkable 'art gallery' transformation continues

ARTIST Jayde Marie Bell has been quietly changing the face of Goldthorpe - quite literally - with a string of striking artworks on shops’ roller shutters.

Her efforts have given the High Street a new identity and she has achieved similar results elsewhere in the Dearne community.

Now Barnsley Council has provided the funding for her latest work - a vibrant mural at Goldthorpe Pentecostal Community Church, designed to celebrate the Dearne’s nature and heritage.

It has been financed with a grant from the council’s Pride of Place scheme, which has also financed creative sessions run by the Dearne Churches Together organisation, which helped residents decorate ceramic coasters, which have been put together to spell out the word “Hope” on the wall of Goldthorpe church.

Church Pastor Julie Turner said: “Jayde has been working with the Dearne Community Arts Festival in Goldthorpe on painting shop shutters, so there is a real sense of continuity in the work she has been doing.

“We love the painting - it reminds us of the area’s heritage, but also points forward to the hope that there is renewal to be found in nature.

“What is particularly special about the coaster board is that people have been free to paint whatever they want.

“It’s been lovely to see the things that inspire them and bring them pleasure – from dolphins to flowers to cups of tea and coffee.

“Community art is a way of shaping how we feel about our environment and about sending positive messages.

“We hope these two projects reflect that we love where we live and can have hope in a world which can often seem very dark and difficult.”

Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, Cllr Wendy Cain, said: “Our Pride of Place scheme has supported a huge range of inspiring projects with community spirit at their heart.

“It’s wonderful to see the results of the artwork projects at Goldthorpe Pentecostal Community Church.

"They spread a message of hope and showcase the impressive talent and creativity of people in the Dearne.”

The Pride of Place scheme was funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, backed by the Government.