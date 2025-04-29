Goldthorpe lantern festival plan

Lantern festival: The event would aim to bring the community together

A LANTERN festival could be on the way to light up Goldthorpe during the winter season, if early plans come to fruition.

The idea has been inspired by Barnsley’s successful Bright Lights event and it is hoped a similar, localised, event could take place in the community as daylight draws to its shortest.

But the plan would rely on organisers being able to secure funding for the project, to get volunteers to help organise it and to ensure there was enthusiasm from within the community.

Julie Turner, of Dearne Community Arts Festival, said the plans were at a ‘tentative’ stage, though she has already spoken with organisers of Bright Lights.

If it goes ahead, it is hoped that a series of workshops will be held, possibly in schools and with community groups, to make lanterns for a parade.

Bright Lights has a theme of ‘grow’ and Julie hopes to repeat that in Goldthorpe, opening up possibilities to use that theme to reflect personal development and community spirit, as well as growing as in nature.

“We would like to hear from people who are creative and would like to learn how to make lanterns, from an expert, and then to pass those skills on,” she said.

The basic lantern construction is from willow, with a paper covering, leaving a blank canvas for those creating each to customise it to their own design.

“It requires money, people, volunteers and enthusiasm from the community,” she said.

“It brings positive messages into the community.”

Anyone who is interested can contact Julie at [email protected]