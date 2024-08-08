Golden years! Quartet of care home residents bond as buddies

By Jill Theobald
Published 8th Aug 2024, 10:12 GMT
The "British version of the Golden Girls living their best lives in Rotherham" at Cherry Trees Care Home
The “British version of the Golden Girls living their best lives in Rotherham" at Cherry Trees Care Home
A ROTHERHAM care home has paid tribute to a quartet of residents who quickly bonded as buddies over their shared interests, hobbies and sense of humour.

Bosses at Cherry Trees Care Home described the four friends as “our own British version of the Golden Girls living their best lives in Rotherham!”

Sheila Hutton (87), Christine Pollard (76), Pamela Barraclough (81) and 92-year-old Doreen Wilson, have formed a close-knit friendship since moving to the facility on Simmonite Road within the past year.

Before arriving at Cherry Trees, part of the Orchard Care Homes group, the quartet had never met but swiftly became pals.

Sheila said: “I feel more at home having friends here.

“I don’t feel lonely because I always have someone to share things with.

“We even go out on shopping trips together.”

Doreen said: “We were chatting in each other’s rooms.

“Sheila pops next door to mine for a drink often, and we’ve made more friends over the months.”

The foursome enjoy sharing meals and the occasional tipple in each other’s rooms, as well as watching classic movies together in the lounge and engaging in mutual hobbies like knitting and gardening.

Pamela said: “It makes me feel really happy and comfortable to have such lovely friends.”

Christine also acknowledged the emotional support within the group, adding: “I feel really close to everyone, like I’ve known them for years.

“I was quite frightened at first coming into a care home, but making friends has helped me feel much happier.

“I can talk about my fears, and they listen and offer advice.”

