'Go-to' mental health and wellbeing hub celebrates milestone
RotherHive, a free online resource developed by Rotherham Place Partnership, was launched in 2020, to help local people access mental health and wellbeing support, services, and self-help tools.
Five years on and the site has welcomed a total of 226,000 unique visitors, 580,000 over all, and page visits totalling 3.7million.
To mark the milestone, the team behind the hub have launched a High-Five RotherHive campaign recognising half a decade of free access to advice, tools, and local services that support mental health, emotional wellbeing, and self-care.
Chris Edwards, executive place director for Rotherham at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Following feedback from local people, we developed RotherHive to provide one place where local people could get information and support for their mental health and wellbeing.
“I’m extremely proud and pleased to see that five years later it has been become the ‘go to’ place for people as a trusted resource – thanks to everyone involved.
“This campaign is about celebration and connection and we’re giving a big ‘high-five’ to everyone who has played a part in promoting wellbeing across the borough.”
The campaign features community shout-outs and ‘high fives’ to local organisations, volunteers, and individuals making a difference, interactive social media activities using the hashtag #HighFiveRotherHive, a look back at RotherHive’s journey and impact since 2020, and a dedicated page featuring community feedback and wellbeing content and resources.
To learn more, visit www.rotherhive.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.