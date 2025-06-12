'Go-to' mental health and wellbeing hub celebrates milestone

PROUD: Chris Edwards, executive place director for Rotherham

MORE than a quarter of a million people have used a trusted mental health and wellbeing hub in the five years since it launched.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RotherHive, a free online resource developed by Rotherham Place Partnership, was launched in 2020, to help local people access mental health and wellbeing support, services, and self-help tools.

Five years on and the site has welcomed a total of 226,000 unique visitors, 580,000 over all, and page visits totalling 3.7million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the milestone, the team behind the hub have launched a High-Five RotherHive campaign recognising half a decade of free access to advice, tools, and local services that support mental health, emotional wellbeing, and self-care.

Chris Edwards, executive place director for Rotherham at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Following feedback from local people, we developed RotherHive to provide one place where local people could get information and support for their mental health and wellbeing.

“I’m extremely proud and pleased to see that five years later it has been become the ‘go to’ place for people as a trusted resource – thanks to everyone involved.

“This campaign is about celebration and connection and we’re giving a big ‘high-five’ to everyone who has played a part in promoting wellbeing across the borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign features community shout-outs and ‘high fives’ to local organisations, volunteers, and individuals making a difference, interactive social media activities using the hashtag #HighFiveRotherHive, a look back at RotherHive’s journey and impact since 2020, and a dedicated page featuring community feedback and wellbeing content and resources.

To learn more, visit www.rotherhive.co.uk.