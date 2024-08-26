A previous Chamber Means Business event

MORE than 60 organisations have signed up to exhibit at one of South Yorkshire’s largest and longest-running business events.

The free-to-attend Chamber Means Business, organised by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, is returning to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham on Thursday, September 19 giving firms across the region a unique opportunity to network, learn and collaborate.

Sponsored by KAT Communications, EntrySign and KCM Waste Management, Chamber Means Business will give visitors the chance to find out more about some of the work currently being delivered across South Yorkshire.

Attendees will also be able to find out more about the Chamber’s Buy Local initiative, which aims to help businesses access a wide range of opportunities for supplying the public sector.

Rotherham Hospice exhibit at a previous event

Operations director Shane Young said: “Chamber Means Business is a popular and well-attended event that has firmly established itself as one of the go-to events on the local business calendar.

Above all else, I think what makes Chamber Means Business such a popular and well-attended event is the unique atmosphere it generates on the day. This year, all exhibition stands sold within just 48 hours of going on sale, which is a testament to the popularity of the event. It promises to be an unmissable event and one that I’m confident will give delegates the opportunity to connect with like-minded business owners and build lasting relationships, which will help to lay the foundations for future success.”

The Chamber Means Business event will run from 9.30am-2.30pm.

While free to attend, booking is required.

To register visit www.chambermeansbusiness.co.uk.