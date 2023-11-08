Go-karting club praised for its support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance at awards evening
Wombwell Karting supported the YAA at the annual Joe Dale championships, a tournament honouring the memory of a former club member.
Vickie Cowan, regional fundraising manager for South & West Yorkshire for the YAA, said: “This year’s South Yorkshire award winners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our life-saving mission. Their incredible achievements inspire us and showcase the boundless potential of our community’s dedication to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“We are immensely grateful for their contributions, and we look forward to continuing our life-saving work in partnership with these outstanding individuals and organisations.”
The awards night took place at the Principal Hotel in York on October 19.
YAA relies on fundraising events such as the Joe Dale championships to operate and the charity runs its awards night to recognise the dedication of its fundraisers.