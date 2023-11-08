Go-karting club praised for its support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance at awards evening

A GO-KARTING club has won the Community Groups Award at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) recognition awards night for its support of the charity.

AWARD: Wombwell Karting

Wombwell Karting supported the YAA at the annual Joe Dale championships, a tournament honouring the memory of a former club member.

Vickie Cowan, regional fundraising manager for South & West Yorkshire for the YAA, said: “This year’s South Yorkshire award winners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our life-saving mission. Their incredible achievements inspire us and showcase the boundless potential of our community’s dedication to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We are immensely grateful for their contributions, and we look forward to continuing our life-saving work in partnership with these outstanding individuals and organisations.”

The awards night took place at the Principal Hotel in York on October 19.