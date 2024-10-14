'Go for it' – kind-hearted Kevin encourages others to volunteer for YAA

Yorkshire Air Ambulance volunteer Kevin Milner of Brinsworth, pictured with Keith Blower's volunteer badge - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“ABSOLUTELY go for it!”

That's the message from a volunteer at Yorkshire Air Ambulance who has been assisting the charity for the last three years.

Retired Kevin Milner said it felt “good to do my bit” for the YAA charity he became involved with through a friend.

“We have a static caravan in Hunmanby,” said the married dad of two and granddad to six.

“I got chatting to the maintenance man – Keith Blower – and over time we became great friends.

“He was already doing a lot of volunteering for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and I started going to a few events with him.”

And after Keith sadly passed away, Kevin, who lives in Brinsworth, has continued volunteering whenever he returns to North Yorkshire.

The 68-year-old, who previously worked in the building industry and as a lorry driver, also now proudly wears his pal's YAA badge when he helps at stalls and attends fairs.

“At an event at Oliver's Mount recently there was me and six other volunteers all working alongside (YAA east regional fundraiser) Rob Scott and his wife and daughter,” said Kevin.

“It's like a community.”

He added: “It's really rewarding – you get a lot of satisfaction from it.

“People come up from all walks of life to donate and tell you how the ambulance helped save them.”

YAA estimates the collective efforts of volunteers have saved the charity in excess of £10 million in salary costs and man-hours over the years.

Chairman Mike Harrop said: “Our volunteers' support is the cornerstone of the service we provide.

“Their commitment has not only helped us to save lives but also significantly contributed to ensuring our service can continue in the future.

"Our volunteers come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from retirees generously offering their spare time to former patients eager to give back to the service that aided them.

“People volunteer for various reasons – for career development, personal fulfilment, or the desire to assist others.

“But all our volunteers share a common commitment – the unwavering resolve to make a positive difference in the lives of others, when it matters most."