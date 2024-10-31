Go-ahead for homes despite residents’ warning of ‘complete carnage’ on quiet street

Clement Street

SIX new homes have been approved for the end of an “extremely quiet” cul-de-sac – despite a resident warning it will be “complete carnage”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes will be built on the former allotment site on Clement Street in Kimberworth, after Rotherham Council rubber-stamped the plans during a meeting today (October 31).

Eight objections were submitted by residents, and three residents spoke during today’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors raised concerns that construction and extra houses will exacerbate existing traffic and accessibility issues on a narrow street, where residents already struggle to pass around parked cars.

Resident Andrew Sanders said: “How long are we going to have to suffer the inconvenience of this work, not to mention the noise? This is an extremely quiet street.”

“Why should we be inconvenienced? We did not ask for this and really shouldn’t have to put up with it. Are emergency services going to get down the street if needed?”

He warned that new homes will lead to “complete carnage” on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Sanders, who objected at the meeting, said that the development would have “a terrible impact on us on a daily basis”.

Mrs Sanders added: “Is the road going to take the impact of extra cars? I really don’t think we should have to put up with it.”

Fellow resident Tracy Hutton added that the street is so narrow that cars cannot pass, and raised concerns that properties would decrease in value.

She mentioned that residents had experienced rat infestations after trees were removed from the site, and they were concerned that the development could lead to even more pests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officer Andrew West said “any development will involve some degree of upheaval for local residents”.

“That’s got to be balanced against the need for housing within the borough,” he added.

Simon Gammons, transport manager for the council, said that if the application was refused and the developer appealed, a planning inspector may question why restrictions such as double yellow lines could not be implemented to facilitate the development.

“There’s a turning circle, there’s on-site parking – I don’t feel there’s a reason we could justify refusal,” he said.