Glyphosate to remain in use as weedkiller trials pushed back

POSTPONED: RMBC has delayed the pilot scheme until May 2026

PLANS to trial alternatives to glyphosate weedkiller in Rotherham have been pushed back until next year, councillors have been told.

Cllr Brian Steele, chair of the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Management Board, confirmed that the pilot scheme, originally due to start this summer, has been postponed until May 2026.

In a letter to Cllr Simon Currie, he apologised for the delay but said the trial remained a priority.

“Currently, we aim to treat weeds twice per year using glyphosate, focusing solely on hard-standing areas to minimise environmental impact,” he wrote.

“Without the full detail and infrastructure of a trial, this remains the most cost-effective method for weed control across the borough.”

The licence for glyphosate has been extended until December 2026, with the possibility of further renewal.

In the meantime, weed growth continues to be managed through spraying, regular gully channel sweeping and the council’s winter works programme, which includes grubbing and weeding at more than 240 locations each year between October and March.

Cllr Steele said the council would use the longer lead-in time to prepare properly for the trial, including procurement, planning and necessary approvals.

A meeting with climate change officers is scheduled for late August to finalise arrangements.

If given the go-ahead, the trial will compare three different methods with the current use of glyphosate – pelargonic acid, hot foam and manual removal.

The results will be assessed against cost, effectiveness and environmental impact.