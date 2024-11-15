'Glorified path to nothing' - businessman blasts plans to scrap car park

Owner of Noshy's, Allan Whitworth at the town centre Riverside Car Park - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CAFE owner has claimed Rotherham Council's plans to scrap a car park and turn the area into green space are “seriously flawed” and could even lead to a rise in problems for the town centre.

Allan Whitworth, who runs Noshy’s Lounge on Upper Millgate with wife Noura, said the loss of the current Riverside Car Park would be “a big blow” and dubbed the seated green space concept “a glorified path to nothing.”

“I have asked many people who park there for their opinion on the impending loss, and they are not happy and disagree with it,” he said.

“When I have pointed out there is new parking available on Forge Island, they have all, to a man, said it is too far away and they won't use it.

“They do not want to lose Riverside and see no benefit to the glorified path from nothing to nothing.

“So, if the car park is lost, so will the people using it be – lost to the town and its shops.

“The plans are seriously flawed.

“It is common knowledge the problems we have in Rotherham town centre are drug-users, street drinking, begging, and homelessness.

“These problems tend to be around the seating areas in the town centre, so it makes no sense to increase them.

“Policing these areas is very time-consuming and takes up expensive resources – let us not encourage this by giving more seating areas.”

Mr Whitworth said he had met with two council representatives to discuss his objections.

“The worries about undesirables using the garden as an out-of-sight refuge were just dismissed,” he said.

“These people do not understand the town centre's problems.

“The council seem to think the (Riverside) car park is under-used, poorly lit and the surface is in poor condition.

“Maybe we should get in touch with the people responsible and ask them to do the improvements.

“Let’s not bother because that’s the council.

“They say they have consulted the businesses affected by the changes and they all agreed with them.

"Unfortunately, my understanding is this was two businesses.

“I know Rotherham is not the town it was but there are more than two businesses affected by the changes they are proposing."

Andrew Bramidge, RMBC director for regeneration and environment, said the council was “committed to investing in Rotherham’s future.

“This includes Riverside Gardens which is a key gateway to Forge Island and the town centre.

Additional green spaces with connections to the river and nature are a major part of the vision for the town centre and Riverside Gardens provides an opportunity to utilise the waterside location.

“A new 340-space secure car park is now open at Forge Island, which is just two minutes’ walk away from Riverside Car Park.

“Parking is also available close by at the bottom of Corporation Street in the Scala Car Park.

“We continue to offer free Saturday parking in Council-owned off-street town centre car parks (excluding Forge Island car park, unless visiting the Arc Cinema and Travelodge Rotherham Central, but including nearby Scala).

“Maximum stay time still applies.”