Robert Moore, managing director of TV, appliance and kitchen company Crampton and Moore, was among delegates at CES, the annual trade show organised by the Consumer Technology Association, in Las Vegas Nevada.

The global trade show hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry, with this year’s eagerly anticipated innovations including a screen which, when inactive, looks like a simple pane of glass.

Robert, whose firm opened its 45,000 sq ft superstore showroom and sales centre at Waverley in October last year, said: “The see-through screen from LG was one of the most talked about developments at this year’s show.

“But it was just one of many innovations that will take the home entertainment industry to levels that would once never have been thought possible but which now have a very strong chance of coming to market.

“There is also work being carried out all the time on increasing picture quality – the holy grail of the industry is making the image as realistic as possible and that means increasing the number of pixels.

“Most of the TVs we are selling now have 4k pixels but that is moving to 8k and in theory you could go as far as 64k.”

Crampton and Moore is firmly established across the north, with its flagship Waverley showroom, as well as stores in Leeds and Harrogate.

“We are a 100 per cent family-run independent business but our track record has made us a national retail leader and now we have the premises at Waverley to match that reputation,” Robert said.

“That is why it is so important for us to be able to attend events like CES, which really does place us on an international platform.