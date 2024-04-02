Bronte Jones

But the plucky 24-year-old says she would gladly go through the tough challenge again after gaining the runner-up place in this year’s contest.

Viewers on Saturday evening saw Bronte – who works at Rotherham Fire Station – just lose out to Marie-Louise Nicholson in the competition which was filmed at the Utility Arena in Sheffield.

But the Rotherham lass is happy to praise Marie-Louise’s success.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result I was hoping for but I did my best,” said Bronte.

“I think Marie-Louise was a great competitor and I am proud she won.

“It was an amazing experience.

“I would love to be considered to be a Gladiator. I am going to apply.”

Now back at work tackling the borough’s blazes once again, Bronte admitted that she is waiting to see what happens in the aftermath of her television success which has already seen her booked for appearances on BBC Breakfast and Look North.

Bronte said: “I will definitely consider doing more shows like it.

“I love my job but it’s not like I want to be a firefighter forever.”

Bronte admitted this week that despite post-Gladiators TV appearances, it has been a case of getting back to normal.

“It’s still quite surreal, to be fair,” she admitted.

“I am a bit on the comedown.

“My colleagues are giving me stick for not winning.”

Viewers who missed Saturday’s Gladiators final can still see the show – hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh – on BBC iplayer.

After 11 weeks of challenges, personal trainer Marie-Louise (28) went into The Eliminator with a two-second head start on Bronte.

She told host Bradley Walsh: “Bronte was on my tail the whole time. What a competitor to go up against. She was so close to the end there. I think we’re both winners in my eyes.”

The men’s final was won by 34-year-old Army officer Finlay Anderson from Edinburgh.