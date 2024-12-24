Gifts of joy for children and families at health trust

Caption: Members of RDaSH New Beginnings and Children in Care teams with some of the many gifts.

CHILDREN and families under the care of a healthcare trust are set to benefit from Christmas gifts donated by the public and local businesses as part of support being offered over the festive season.

The Children in Care team, part of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s children’s services, and also staff at New Beginnings, a specialist detoxification unit, have been collecting hundreds of Christmas gifts in the lead up to Christmas to hand out to families in need.

Kelley Ward, New Beginnings ward manager, said: “A massive thank you to all the businesses and the public for their kind generosity – especially to Fishlake Commercial Motors, for donating their staff time and a van to deliver the presents to us.

“This time of year, can be very challenging for families, with many children going without any presents.

“It started with just a few donations from staff.

“But the hard work and dedication of support worker Lisa Davis and qualified nurse associate Lauren Thorpe to spread the word to local businesses and the community managed to turn it into the biggest collection we have ever done, helping even more families.”

Named nurse Claire Grainger from the Children in Care team said: “The response has been overwhelming and will help to make this Christmas a little easier for many families and children who use our services.

“All the presents will be wrapped and given to children and families over the Christmas period.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and all those involved in making this happen.”