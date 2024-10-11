Gift and gadget retailer Menkind opens at Doncaster shopping centre
Menkind, which has around 50 stores across the UK, has opened a new store at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping and is located in unit 20 next to Etto Caffe and Baytree Interiors.
The announcement comes just days after premium shoes and handbag brand Carvela also opened its store at the shopping centre, with both joining other big name brands such as Radley, Skechers, Next and Marks and Spencer.
Centre manager Lyndsey Parry said: "The store adds another element to our offering which we know customer are going to love, especially with Christmas on the horizon and lots of gifts to be bought.
Rob Newman, director of retail at MenKind, said: "Whether you're looking for a special gift or something for yourself, our team is committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming the Doncaster community to Menkind."
