MenKind store manager Michael Sutton pictured with Lakeside Village centre manager Lyndsey Parry - photo by Shaun Flannery

A GIFT and gadget retailer has become the latest high street name to open at a Doncaster shopping centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Menkind, which has around 50 stores across the UK, has opened a new store at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping and is located in unit 20 next to Etto Caffe and Baytree Interiors.

The announcement comes just days after premium shoes and handbag brand Carvela also opened its store at the shopping centre, with both joining other big name brands such as Radley, Skechers, Next and Marks and Spencer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre manager Lyndsey Parry said: "The store adds another element to our offering which we know customer are going to love, especially with Christmas on the horizon and lots of gifts to be bought.

Rob Newman, director of retail at MenKind, said: "Whether you're looking for a special gift or something for yourself, our team is committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience. We look forward to welcoming the Doncaster community to Menkind."