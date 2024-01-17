HEALTH bosses are encouraging people in South Yorkshire at higher risk of flu and Covid-19 to book their vaccinations.

With cases of both illnesses expected to continue to rise over the next few weeks following increased travel and socialising over the festive period, NHS South Yorkshire is reminding all those eligible that vaccination is the best way to reduce their chances of needing medical care or hospitalisation.

Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Pregnant women, their unborn babies and those in clinical risk groups are at higher risk of complications and severe illness from flu.

“Vaccination is the best way for people to ensure they and their families are protected this winter, when we spend more time inside and the virus can spread more easily.

“If you are the parent of a child aged two or three don’t forget that they can get the flu nasal spray vaccine and this can be booked via your GP.”

Children who take up the flu vaccine can also help to reduce spread to vulnerable friends and family.

For flu vaccines eligible groups should contact their GP practice, while for Covid-19 jabs NHS South Yorkshire has published a list of participating pharmacies across the region on its website.

In Rotherham these are Allied Pharmacy Church Street, Good Measure Pharmacy at Unit 18 of the Alexandra Centre, and Well Pharmacy – Rotherham at Poplar Glade.