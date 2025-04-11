Get talking during Stress Awareness Month

Tim Godley of Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

ADULTS across the Dearne Valley who are feeling low or anxious are being reminded that help is on hand from the city’s Talking Therapies service this Stress Awareness Month.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Lead with love,’ urging people to show themselves – and those around them – compassion, kindness, and acceptance, while also encouraging self-care.

People who might be struggling are invited to take part in Doncaster Talking Therapies’ Stressbuster course, which can support people to manage their symptoms better.

The six-week workshop covers a different topic each session, helping attendees to learn more about relaxation techniques, activity planning, challenging negative thoughts, addressing worries, and managing panic attacks.

Tim Godley, team manager of the Doncaster service, run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust said: “One in four people experience common mental health problems, with stress being one of them.

“Stress can show in many different ways; symptoms might include low mood, anxiety or worrying frequently, sleep problems, avoiding doing things you would normally enjoy or disconnecting from friends and family.

“People who sign up for support from our service can access a variety of treatment options to help them understand and manage their symptoms both now and in the future.

“All our treatment options are completely free and confidential. You can self-refer, without having to see your GP first, either over the phone or online.”

If you, or anyone you know, needs help, you can contact Doncaster Talking Therapies by telephone on 03000 211556 or via the website www.talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk/.