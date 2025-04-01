Get spring Covid-19 booster, health bosses urge

Dr David Crichton

HEALTH bosses are urging all eligible people to get their spring Covid-19 booster when offered.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spring booster campaign starts on April 1, 2025 with eligible groups including adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals aged six months or older who are immunosuppressed.

Residents of any age in older adult care homes will start being vaccinated from April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “I would encourage anyone that is eligible to get their COVID-19 booster when offered.

“Respiratory viruses like Covid-19 are still in circulation and can be life-threatening for the most vulnerable people in society.

“Residents in older adult care homes, adults who are 75 or over and people who are immunosuppressed are particularly vulnerable to complications from Covid-19.

“It is important to keep up to date with your vaccines, as viruses change and protection fades over time.

“The best way to protect yourself and others is through vaccination.”