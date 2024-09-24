Get set for Jamboree fun at Rother Valley Theme Park
Gulliver’s Valley will open its doors to all uniformed groups for a special offer weekend from September 28-29, giving the groups the chance to make fun memories together and enjoy the park’s many rides, attractions and shows.
The event follows a previous Jamboree Weekend held in June and is part of a three-year partnership signed with The Scout Association.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What we love to see more than anything else at Gulliver’s is young people having fun and exciting adventures, and that is why our Jamboree Weekends work so well.
“They create such a special atmosphere and we can’t wait to welcome the uniformed groups back to Gulliver’s Valley at the end of next month.”
There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place for every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, including Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs, and Gulliver’s Gears, which features the Grand Prix Racer roller-coaster and a range of classic cars on display.
The Jamboree Weekend entry price also includes a free preview visit for group leaders, leader packs upon arrival, free car parking, and a free family ticket prize for every group booking.
To book, email [email protected] or call 01925 444 888.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.