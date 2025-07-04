Get ready for summer of free festivals and fun
On Saturday, July 5, indulge in a day of family fun at Ferham Festival.
This free event brings together local talent, cultures, and creativity, celebrating the vibrant community that surrounds it.
Get ready for exciting walkabout acts, live music and performances, delicious food, and creative workshops, including flag-making, Mandala art, ceramics and more.
One of the highlights is TOAST by Pif-Paf Theatre, a unique musical and culinary journey that brings together song, storytelling, and the sharing of food.
The Summer Lion Walkabout promises to amaze visitors of all ages, combining animatronic puppetry, colourful costumes, and atmospheric music.
Helen Jones, programme director FLUX Rotherham, said: “Ferham Festival is pure joy!
“It is such a special way for young people to express themselves and showcase their talents and heritage
For more details, head to: www.fluxrotherham.org.uk/ferham-festival-2025/.
Then children aged four to 16 are invited to get active at Courtside’s free Tennis Festival on Saturday July 19.
Enjoy the tennis courts at Clifton Park and expect a day of high-energy for all families.
Equipment is provided and no playing ability is required - the only requirement is to have fun!
Are you up for the challenge to read six or more library books this summer?
Then join the Summer Reading Challenge taking place across all 15 Rotherham Libraries.
Sign up at your local library for this free reading programme for children aged four to 11.
The theme this year is ‘Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors’.
Each week of the holidays there will also be craft activities at each library, including seed growing, bird feeder making, rock painting, wind chime making and a lantern making activity with storyteller Robin Simpson.
Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that Children’s Capital of Culture should share?
Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].
