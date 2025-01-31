Get on down at charity’s abseil event

Registration is now open for the event.

BRAVE supporters of a healthcare charity are gearing up to take the pledge and go over the edge for the organisation's first-ever sponsored abseil.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals had originally planned the event for last December, but it was rearranged for March 15 2025 to meet “overwhelming demand.”

With the new date comes an Easter theme, with participants swapping Santa hats for bunny ears to give the daring challenge a seasonal twist.

Taking place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, participants will descend 160ft for a registration fee of £35, with a minimum sponsorship of £200.

There will also be a twin cage crane, allowing two participants to take on the challenge together and supporting each other.

Funds raised will go towards vital projects across the trust, which in the past have included VIP bags for adult patients with learning disabilities during hospital visits and the introduction of ‘Robi,’ the surgical robot revolutionising cancer surgery.

Duncan Batty, head of DBTH Charity, said: “We’re thrilled to host this exciting abseil event, which not only offers participants a unique, adrenaline-filled challenge but also an opportunity to make a real difference in our community.

“By stepping over the edge, they’re testing their courage while helping to raise crucial funds that will directly benefit the lives of patients and colleagues across our hospitals at DBTH.

“Every person who takes part is contributing to something bigger than themselves, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

To secure a spot, visit www.tinyurl.com/DBTHAbseil2025.

The deadline to sign up is early March.