Get listening to the chat with local pub-cast crew

The voices of The Chat Inn podcast, from left to right are: Mark Hill, Rob Bennie, Mark Laine and Kirk Stephenson - photo by Kerrie Beddows

FOUR men walk into a pub...and decide to start a podcast.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And just under a year later the four chatty chaps from Rotherham have seen their increasingly popular podcast shortlisted for a major national award.

The Chat Inn is described by one of its founders Mark Hill as “a podcast from the cosy corner of your favourite local pub, where four young at heart, middle-aged men gather to discuss, debate, and muse on a wide range of topics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark (45) started the podcast with friends Rob Bennie (42), Kirk Stephenson 42|) and Mark Laine (54) who all have a keen interest in performing arts or have worked in areas like DJing over the years.

The voices of The Chat Inn podcast, from left to right are: Rob Bennie, Mark Hill, Mark Laine and Kirk Stephenson - photo by Kerrie Beddows

He said: “We've all known each other for years and we're all chatterboxes.

“We've also got lots of opinions and we knew we would have plenty to talk about because we've all got different personalities.

“Kirk came up with the idea of a podcast and we thought we would give it a go and started bouncing ideas around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cover everything from politics and current events to sports, pop culture, and personal anecdotes.

“We want it to feel like we're in the room with you, so as you listen, you'll feel like your part of the lively banter and debate.”

The first weekly episode went out last December and the chums have since gathered quite a following.

“At first it was friends and family listening and giving us positive feedback,” said Mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then they would mention it to someone at work or the pub and they would listen and now we have people all over the UK – some of the emails we get we have no connection with whatsoever.

Last month the four friends took a trip to the capital after The Chat Inn was nominated in the 'lifestyle' category at the Independent Podcast Awards ceremony held at Kings Place in London.

“When we looked at how long some of the other nominees had been going, and for us to have achieved that in our first year is just fantastic.”

Check out The Chat Inn on services including Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.