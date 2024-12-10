Generous offering to help hospital this winter
Sytner Land Rover, based in Sheffield, handed over the keys to the Land Rover Discovery to the trust’s estates team.
It will be used to ensure the team can get to the hospital and keep the grounds free from snow and ice during periods of bad weather to enable patients to access services.
The Land Rover will also be on hand to transport key members of staff into work so they can still treat patients in the event there no other forms of transport are available.
Linda Martin, interim director of estates and facilities described the vehicle as a “valuable asset,” adding: “Over past years, it has helped us on numerous occasions and has ensured we have been able to maintain our staffing
to provide the people of Rotherham with the healthcare services they need in treacherous conditions.”